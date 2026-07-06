The summer getaway season is upon us, and it begins with equity indices at record highs in Europe and close to their peaks in the United States. The week is likely to be quiet, with investors already looking ahead to the next test for markets: second-quarter earnings.

The start of July is always a slightly fallow period for markets. The next big dates in the diary, the start of earnings season with the US banks, June inflation in the United States (and my niece Rose's birthday), all fall next week.

This week, investors will have to make do with three earnings releases as a starter, from Pepsi, Costco and Delta Air Lines, as well as the minutes of the Fed's latest meeting. Will the first minutes of the Warsh era tell us anything? That is far from clear, as the new Fed chair tries to strip communication back to the bare essentials.

On the geopolitical front, things should also be quiet. Oil prices, now back at pre-war levels, suggest the market has clearly moved on from the conflict in the Middle East. Talks between the United States and Iran have in any case been put on hold. They will resume only after Ali Khamenei's funeral, which ends on Thursday.

So I had to do a little digging to find something to say this morning. Eventually, I came up with a statistic I am rather pleased with. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 closed at a fresh record on Friday evening. Look one level down, and the main indices across the continent are also at record highs, except in the countries already through to the World Cup quarter-finals, namely France and England. In other words, Switzerland's SMI, Germany's DAX, Belgium's BEL 20 and Spain's IBEX are flying high, while the CAC 40 and the FTSE 100 remain a little below their late-February peaks. I have obviously left out the MIB, since Italy did not qualify for this World Cup.

On Wall Street, which was closed on Friday for Independence Day, the picture is a little different. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq have been treading water for a month. That is hardly surprising given their second-quarter performance. We have discussed it at length here: the rebound after the first-quarter wobble was powerful, and was driven mainly by semiconductors.

Over the past few weeks, however, a degree of rotation has begun to appear. While the S&P and the Nasdaq have lost momentum, the Dow Jones has continued to rise, closing at an all-time high at the end of last week.

Earnings season will be the next test. Markets have risen so far on the back of very strong profit momentum. Results have risen sharply and, above all, expectations have been revised higher again and again. According to Bloomberg, analysts now expect S&P 500 companies to deliver earnings growth of 25% this year. Some are beginning to wonder whether the bar is getting a little too high. On Friday, the Financial Times referred to fears of a "profit bubble". We should start to get an answer in a week's time.

In Asia-Pacific, moves were limited this morning. South Korean group SK Hynix has formally announced the launch of its US listing. The deal should allow it to raise $28 billion.

Elsewhere in the news:

OPEC+ has announced another increase in its production quotas for August.

NATO allies will meet tomorrow and Wednesday in Ankara, Turkey, for the alliance's annual summit.

Asia-Pacific markets were broadly firmer today, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng up 0.92%, Japan’s Topix gaining 0.68% and the Nikkei 225 adding 0.33%, while China’s CSI 300 and Australia’s ASX 200 posted more modest rises of 0.26% and 0.25% respectively.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: factory orders in Germany; the unemployment rate in Switzerland; the construction PMI in the United Kingdom; retail sales in the Euro Area; In the United States, the ISM Services PMI and Waller's speech; in Canada, the BoC Business Outlook Survey; ECB President Lagarde's speech in the Euro Area. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : 1.334

: 1.334 Gold : 4,150.26

: 4,150.26 Crude Oil (BRENT) : 72.36

: 72.36 United States 10 years : 4.48%

: 4.48% BITCOIN: 63,020.1

In corporate news:

JPMorgan Chase becomes a substantial holder in Rio Tinto.

Fiserv and US service station operators, including BP, warn stores over illegal vapes.

Next is planning a takeover bid for Harvey Nichols, according to Sky News.

easyJet reaches an agreement in principle for takeover by Castlelake.

Bridgepoint leads a EUR200 million fundraising round in French HR tech firm Skello, becoming its largest minority shareholder.

Top DCC shareholders criticise the consortium bid as undervalued, according to the FT.

Novartis is to acquire Myricx Bio for up to USD1.5 billion.

TotalEnergies CEO expects gas and diesel margins to normalise within up to four months.

Exail Technologies and Safran end exclusive takeover talks.

Ferrari launches a new limited-edition V12 model with a manual gearbox.

Thales is to acquire French drone technology firm Exail.

Thales confirms its FY26 organic sales growth target.

Leonardo and Edgewing win a GBP4.6 billion contract for GCAP development.

EQT is to acquire parking technology company Orikan.

Cellnex renews its framework agreement with Vodafone Spain for 10 years.

RENK acquires David Brown Defence to expand its presence in the UK and Five Eyes countries.

DKSH is to promote and distribute Eli Lilly pharmaceutical products in Hong Kong and Macau.

Alibaba bans employees from using Anthropic’s Claude Code, directing staff to its proprietary coding platform Qoder.

Uber pauses its European food delivery expansion as it pursues a deal for Delivery Hero, the Financial Times reports.

South Korea selects a site in the country’s southwest for its planned new chip cluster.

Samsung Electronics’ Q2 operating profit is forecast to surge 18-fold on the AI memory boom.

Main earnings of the day: Foresight, Repsol, United Microelectronics

See more news from UK listed companies here

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