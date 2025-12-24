Markets: Scores Stagnate Ahead of Shortened Trading Session

The Paris Stock Exchange is expected to open flat on Wednesday morning in what promises to be a narrow market at the outset of a shortened session ahead of the long Christmas weekend, with global indices still hovering at record highs.



As of 8:15 a.m., the "future" contract on the CAC 40 index – January delivery – was down about 0.3% at 8,103.3 points, suggesting a flat start to the session, continuing the stable trend that has prevailed for nearly a month now.



With many market participants already on holiday, trading volumes are expected to remain very thin and movements limited, as Euronext markets will close at 2:00 p.m. and London will shut at 1:30 p.m. Elsewhere in Europe, the Frankfurt, Milan, and Zurich stock exchanges are already closed.



Given the lack of notable news regarding stocks and economic indicators, the few European markets that remain open on Christmas Eve are likely to drift quietly in a context of low volatility.



Investors have clearly closed their positions for the year and are taking a pause to digest the strong performances recorded in 2025.



With a week left in the year, Paris's CAC 40 is on track for a gain of nearly 10%, a perfectly respectable performance considering the political uncertainty that has weighed on business sentiment in France in recent months.



However, this is still less impressive than the DAX (+22%) or the STOXX Europe 600 (+16%), which have benefited greatly from improved economic prospects across the continent.



Equity markets have shown remarkable resilience despite the introduction of new U.S. tariffs, whose effects on growth and inflation have ultimately remained contained.



The New York Stock Exchange will also operate a half-day session today, with a scheduled close at 1:00 p.m. local time.



Wall Street, currently at all-time highs, has been buoyant since last week's announcement of a sharp slowdown in U.S. inflation, supporting the case for continued monetary easing by the Federal Reserve after three rate cuts in recent months.



So far in 2025, the Dow Jones is up nearly 14%, the S&P 500 has gained more than 17%, and the Nasdaq Composite has climbed over 22%.



Analysts expect further gains in 2026 thanks to a global economy that should remain robust, despite an increasingly K-shaped environment, and ongoing investments in AI, which now represent a significant share of economic activity.



While equity valuations remain high and a great deal of optimism is now priced in, leaving room for potential disappointment, corporate earnings are expected to continue to improve.



On the currency market, the dollar continues its downward trend started at the beginning of the year and is set to end the period down 14% against the euro, which is once again flirting with the 1.18 threshold.



Strong equity markets and some year-end portfolio rebalancing are weighing on the bond market, with the yield on ten-year Treasuries rising toward 4.17%, the highest in three months.



Brent crude is up 0.2%, holding above $62 due to ongoing tensions between the United States and Venezuela, but the European benchmark price is down 18% this year amid persistent concerns of oversupply.



The ultimate safe haven, gold is not suffering from the current risk appetite and is up another 0.1% at $4,519.1, hitting new record highs. For the year as a whole, the yellow metal is set to post gains of around 73%.