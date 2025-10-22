Why the Bank of England may yet trim rates… And why the risks still loom large.

Britain's inflation story took an unexpected twist in September. Consumer prices held steady at 3.8%, defying forecasts of a slight uptick and sending markets scrambling to price in fresh Bank of England rate cuts. The data, published on Wednesday, offered the strongest hint yet that the disinflationary trend seen across Europe may finally be reaching British shores.

Traders swiftly adjusted their bets. Interest rate futures now suggest a roughly 75% chance of a quarter-point cut by December, compared with less than 50% before the release. Two-year gilt yields dropped to their lowest since early May. Ten-year yields fell to levels last seen in April. The rally reflects growing conviction that the Bank of England's tightening cycle has run its course, though not everyone is convinced it should ease so soon.

The politics of inflation fatigue

For the government, the optics were less encouraging. Chancellor Rachel Reeves struck a sober tone, saying she was "not satisfied" with the figures. Her frustration reflects a political reality: even as headline inflation declines, voters still feel the squeeze of higher prices and mortgage costs.

Reeves's emphasis on "supporting the Bank of England in bringing inflation down" underscores the uneasy alliance between fiscal and monetary policy. The government wants rates lower to spur growth, but it also needs to appear vigilant about price stability. With an Autumn Budget due next month, both sides are treading carefully.

Markets are now pricing in almost three quarter-point cuts by the end of 2026. That is a sharp shift from the caution of early autumn, when policymakers insisted that inflation risks remained skewed to the upside.

Softer inflation opens the door

Fresh analysis from ING reinforces that more optimistic narrative. The Dutch bank's economists note that both food and services inflation are now undershooting the Bank of England's own forecasts. Food prices, once the emblem of Britain's cost-of-living crisis, actually fell in September, pushing the annual rate below 5%, around half a percentage point beneath the BoE's August projections.

Services inflation, too, has eased. The firm now expects inflation to edge down to 3.5% by year-end, which "brings another 2025 rate cut firmly back into play." Even so, ING cautions that the timing of the first cut will depend on November's Autumn Budget.

The fiscal outlook could yet spoil the party. If Reeves opts for short-term stimulus to placate weary households, the Bank may hesitate to ease. Monetary officials are painfully aware that last year's minimum-wage and tax changes pushed up prices more than expected. This time, they will want to see assurances that fiscal policy will not reignite inflation just as it cools.

A fragile equilibrium

The United Kingdom's economy remains sluggish, with weak productivity and fragile consumer demand. That makes the Bank's balancing act harder. Cut too early, and inflation expectations could rebound, wait too long, and the downturn could deepen.

For now, markets are betting that caution will yield to relief. But investors' enthusiasm may be premature. The BoE's credibility was dented once before by underestimating inflation persistence. It will be loath to repeat that mistake.

Most economists expect inflation to drift gradually lower through winter, aided by softer wage growth and easing food prices. A December cut is plausible, but far from guaranteed. If services inflation and fiscal policy cooperate, the easing cycle could begin before year-end. Otherwise, February remains the more likely moment for the first move.