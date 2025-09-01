Markets split between resilience premium and political risk premium
Published on 09/01/2025 at 10:31 am EDT - Modified on 09/01/2025 at 10:34 am EDT
|Analysts tick up Mexico end-2025 growth forecast
|11:15am
|RE
|Chile's economic growth slows in July as mining falters
|11:14am
|RE
|Romania wants to host planned EU Black Sea security hub, president says
|11:12am
|RE
|Trump says India offered to reduce tariffs on US goods to zero
|11:08am
|RE
|Mexico remittances down nearly 5% in July
|11:08am
|RE
|Long-dated euro zone bond yields rise on lingering fiscal worries
|11:04am
|RE
|Funding cuts to Afghanistan obstruct earthquake response
|11:02am
|RE
|Germany dismisses remarks by EU's von der Leyen on troops for Ukraine
|10:59am
|RE
|Russia may cut growth forecast again to 1.2%, news agencies say
|10:59am
|RE
|Saudi Aramco holds LPG OSPs steady for Sept, Sonatrach raises prices
|10:52am
|RE
|UK PM insists Downing Street shake-up is "second phase" not reshuffle
|10:52am
|AN
|Romanian government to face multiple no-confidence votes over deficit-lowering reforms
|10:42am
|RE
|International Labour Organization staff fear job losses as Trump proposes $107 million cut
|10:38am
|RE
|Angola plans first output at Cabinda oil refinery by year-end
|10:36am
|RE
Analyst recommendations: Crowdstrike Holdings, The Gap, Dick's Sporting Goods, MongoDB, Lucid Group…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Analyst recommendations: Amcor, Newmont Corp, Nvidia, Super Micro Computer
European stocks rise as Novo Nordisk lifts healthcare on Wegovy data
European stocks rise as Novo Nordisk lifts healthcare on Wegovy data
OpenAI plans India data center with at least 1 gigawatt capacity, Bloomberg News reports
Japan tech shares drag Nikkei to 3-week low as Advantest dives 9%
