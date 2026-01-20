The worsening transatlantic rift over Greenland triggered a sharp sell-off across European equity markets yesterday. Wall Street's reaction will be revealed with a lag, as Monday was a public holiday in the United States. However, signs from the bond market suggest growing unease with the current escalation.

Paris dropped 1.8%, Amsterdam 1.7%, Berlin 1.3%, Zurich 1%, and London 0.4%. European bourses opened the week in steep decline, after President Donald Trump issued what amounts to an ultimatum: sell me Greenland or face the consequences - namely, a fresh round of tariff hikes. After initial disbelief, markets now appear to be entering a phase of correction, struggling still to grasp the full implications of the moment. As Wall Street Journal columnist James Mackintosh aptly put it overnight: "Markets don't know what to make of it… The new world order may be so difficult to conceive that investors prefer to ignore it." Though perhaps already outdated, the phrase captures a mood of quiet disorientation.

Not all investors are in denial, however. The US bond market, for one, is showing clear signs of discomfort. Across the aisle from exuberant equity traders sit the more sombre participants of the fixed income universe - suited, serious, and risk-averse. These investors often act as guardians of financial orthodoxy: rarely vocal, but when they do speak, markets listen. One recalls how, back in April, the so-called bond vigilantes compelled Trump to backtrack on his initial tariff schedule. Their message came through a sell-off in US Treasuries, driving yields abruptly higher: a real-time indication that confidence in American creditworthiness was faltering.

The current market reaction, midway through January, is less dramatic, but telling nonetheless. The rise in Treasury yields over the weekend suggests bondholders are unimpressed with recent developments. The underlying logic is straightforward: the Fed's independence is under threat, the White House is alienating its biggest creditors (the European bloc holds the largest stock of US Treasuries), demand for US debt weakens, funding costs rise, fiscal conditions deteriorate, debt servicing costs surge - and so the vicious circle begins. Market nerves are further frayed by looming developments: Supreme Court rulings on the legality of Trump's tariffs and the removal of Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve Board, the appointment of Jerome Powell's successor, and Trump's keynote address at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday. The VIX volatility index, which had been oddly subdued in recent days, has risen 3%, approaching the 20-point mark that traditionally separates routine stress from more unusual tension.

Today's session will thus be dominated by these frictions, alongside the reopening of Wall Street following the holiday (futures point sharply lower, though much may change by the 15:30 open). A raft of US earnings reports is also on the docket, with Netflix, 3M Company, US Bancorp, Fastenal, DR Horton, and United Airlines all due to report.

In Asia-Pacific, Korea's KOSPI failed to extend its winning streak to a 13th consecutive session. The region's standout index of 2025 and early 2026 finally dipped, closing 0.4% lower. Red ink was spread across the region — from a modest 0.1% decline in Hong Kong to a sharper 1.1% fall in Tokyo, where 40-year Japanese government bonds touched a 4% yield, a level unseen since their inception in 2007. Europe, too, is expected to open lower this morning.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: the 1-year and 5-year Loan Prime Rates in China; in the United Kingdom, employment change, average earnings including bonus, and the unemployment rate; in Germany, the annual PPI; in Spain, the balance of trade; in China, the year-to-date FDI; the ZEW Economic Sentiment Index for the Euro Area and Germany; in the United States, the API crude oil stock change. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.34

: US$1.34 Gold : US$4,711.7

: US$4,711.7 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$63.94

: US$63.94 United States 10 years : 4.27%

: 4.27% BITCOIN: US$90,908.5

