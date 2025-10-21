Markets tested by political uncertainty
Published on 10/21/2025 at 05:07 am EDT
Published on 10/21/2025 at 05:07 am EDT
|08:02am
|Novo Nordisk announces EGM to elect new members of board of directors
|RE
|08:02am
|China holds event to commemorate Taiwan's 'retrocession', Xinhua reports
|RE
|07:57am
|Oragenics enters settlement agreement with Ladenburg Thalmann - SEC filing
|RE
|07:56am
|Brazil's Rede D'Or says no ongoing talks with Allianca Saude, Dasa
|RE
|07:56am
|U.S. official made clear that decision on Colombia tariffs is Trump's-Colombia gov't
|RE
|07:51am
|Boubyan Bank qtrly profit 25.4 million dinars
|RE
|07:50am
|Beazley plc's Equity Buyback announced on March 4, 2025, has closed with 42,728,258 shares, representing 6.87% for $500 million.
|CI
|07:50am
|Tranche Update on Beazley plc's Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 4, 2025.
|CI
|07:49am
|Jordan Worsted Mills Q3 profit 465,157 dinars
|RE
|07:49am
|Veon's Beeline Kazakhstan to acquire OLX Kazakhstan
|RE
|07:48am
|Jordan made no purchase in tender for 120,000 metric tons wheat, traders say
|RE
|07:45am
|Al Shamekha for Real Estate and Financial Investments Q3 profit 11,812 dinars
|RE
|07:45am
|Future Arab Investment Q3 profit 464,697 dinars
|RE
|07:45am
|Ukraine parliament amends budget, raises defence spending by $7.7 bln
|RE
|07:43am
|Takaichi Becomes Japan's First Female Prime Minister
|MT
How Luca de Meo sealed the deal with L'Oréal in a record timing to relieve Kering
Analyst recommendations: Apple, Rivian, Goldman Sachs, Lyft, Morgan Stanley…
Chipmaker CXMT plans Shanghai listing with $42 billion valuation, sources say
US banks hunting for collateral to back $20 billion Argentina bailout, WSJ reports
OVHcloud's 2026 outlook disappoints market after 1-billion-euro revenue milestone
Select your edition
All financial news and data tailored to specific country editions