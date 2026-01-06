Markets: Will the Wave of Indicators Fuel Risk Appetite?

The Paris stock exchange is expected to continue its upward trend at Tuesday's opening, as investors remain in a buying mood ahead of new economic indicators, including the latest inflation figures from Germany.



Half an hour before the opening bell, the CAC 40 “future” contract – for end-January delivery – is up 4.5 points at 8,222, suggesting a continuation of yesterday's positive momentum.



Yesterday, the Paris market posted a modest 0.2% gain, but that was enough to lift it above the 8,200-point threshold and confirm a strong start to the year, already up 0.8% over two sessions.



On Wall Street, American markets also confirmed their robust start to the year, despite complications related to the Venezuelan situation. The Dow Jones climbed 1.2% to approach record highs, while the S&P 500 gained 0.6% and the Nasdaq advanced 0.7%.



Both in the United States and Europe, the session was marked by a rotation into cyclical sectors, particularly in commodities, industrials, and finance, while defensive sectors such as utilities, healthcare, and consumer staples were clearly shunned—a typical phenomenon in a risk-on environment.



Elsewhere, the session took on the appearance of a near-universal buying spree, as bond yields fell across the curve and precious metals continued their rally, with gold climbing back above $4,400 an ounce and silver surpassing $78 thanks to an 8% surge.



Oil joined the party before slowing slightly this morning.



“Clearly, the bull market is still running at full speed at the start of this year, despite the bad news that is beginning to emerge,” notes Michael Brown, analyst at Pepperstone.



Investors have not only shrugged off geopolitical uncertainties but also macroeconomic disappointments, as the US manufacturing ISM came in yesterday at 47.9—a rather worrying level, especially since the employment component stood at 44.9 and new orders at 47.7, both well anchored in contraction territory.



“The fact that the rally has not lost momentum despite the ISM disappointment shows just how willing investors are to ignore bad news,” adds Danske Bank.



Investors are now awaiting the ISM services index, which will be published tomorrow afternoon and is considered a much more representative indicator of the US economy.



In the meantime, final services PMI figures for Europe will be in the spotlight this Tuesday, with numbers expected to confirm continued modest growth on the Old Continent at the start of 2026.



Preliminary German inflation figures for December will also be released in the morning, ahead of tomorrow's publication of inflation data for the whole eurozone—numbers that should reinforce the idea that inflation is receding, without challenging the notion that the ECB's easing cycle is now a thing of the past.



