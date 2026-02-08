Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (BMPS) is a banking group organized around 4 areas of activity: - commercial banking: standard network banking activities and specialized financial services (leasing, factoring, consumer loan, etc.); - business, finance, and investment banking: structured financing, financial consulting, venture capital, financial engineering (intended for the environment and food-processing sectors); - asset management; - bank insurance. At the end of 2024, the group managed EUR 82.6 billion of current deposits and EUR 87.2 billion of current credits. Products and services are marketed through a network of 1,312 branches located in Italy and through international subsidiaries and representative offices.