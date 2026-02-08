US
|MarketScreener company calendar: Monday, February 9, 2026
|Feb. 06
|Mib Rises Despite Stellantis Collapse
|AN
Published on 02/08/2026 at 11:01 am EST
|Feb. 05
|Mixed European Markets, BPER Leads After Earnings Release
|AN
|Feb. 05
|Mixed Markets: Mib Down with Stellantis
|AN
|Feb. 05
|Expected Flat Opening Ahead of ECB Decision
|AN
|Feb. 05
|MPS, the Prospect of a Lovaglio-Bis; Caltagirone Rises to 11%
|AN
|Feb. 05
|Italy - Factors to watch on February 5
|RE
|Feb. 04
|Monte dei Paschi di Siena approves amendments to by-laws
|RE
|Feb. 04
|Tonic Mib on the Eve of the ECB, Mediobanca Shines
|AN
|Feb. 04
|MPS, Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting Approves Amendments to the Articles of Association
|AN
|Feb. 04
|Mps, Shareholders' Meeting Approves Bylaw Amendments with New Board List Regulation
|RE
|Feb. 04
|Anima Holding Posts Higher Profits; Board Proposes EUR0.50 Dividend
|AN
|Feb. 04
|Futures Point Lower; Mib Rebounds from 46,400 Mark
|AN
|Feb. 04
|Monte dei Paschi Set to Approve Board List Reform
|AN
|Feb. 04
|Italy - Factors to watch on February 4
|RE
|Feb. 03
|DiaSorin Drives the Mib, Outshining Europe
|AN
|Feb. 03
|After their surge, do French banking stocks have any more upside?
|Feb. 03
|Historic Record for the Mib; Banks Lead the Rally
|AN
|Feb. 03
|EU Markets Rally; UniCredit Takes the Lead
|AN
|Feb. 03
|Futures Bullish; Optimism Grows with US-India Agreements
|AN
|Feb. 03
|Montepaschi, Decisive Phase for Board Renewal
|AN
|Feb. 02
|February Kicks Off with Momentum for European Markets
|AN
|Feb. 02
|Intesa CEO says Monte dei Paschi-Banca Generali link is no threat
|RE
|Jan. 30
|DIARY - Italy to March 31
|RE
|Jan. 30
|Futures Bullish; Desks Focus on Earnings
|AN
