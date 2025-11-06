MarketScreener Economic Calendar: the Bank of England is expected to leave its base rate at 4%

What economic indicators should be monitored on November 6? The Bank of England's midday decision is the main event to watch. US statistics are provided for information purposes only, as the shutdown is preventing most publications.

Image Thomas BarnetZonebourse.com

Thomas Barnet

Published on 11/06/2025 at 05:05 am EST

Share
MarketScreener Economic Calendar: the Bank of England is expected to leave its base rate at 4%

Thursday, November 6, 2025
01:30
AU

Trade Balance SEP

8:00
DE

Industrial Production (Monthly) SEP

09:00
CH

Unemployment Rate OCT

10:30
GB

Construction PMI Index OCT

11:00
EU

Retail Sales (monthly) SEP

1:00
GB

Boe Interest Rate Decision

1:00
GB

Minutes of the MPC Meeting

1:00
GB

BoE MPC - Number of votes for a rate hike

1:00
GB

BoE MPC - Number of votes for a rate cut

1:00
GB

BoE MPC - Number of votes for maintaining rates unchanged

1:00
GB

BoE Monetary Policy Report

2:30
US

Weekly jobless claims SEP/27

2:30
US

Weekly jobless claims OCT/04

2:30
US

Weekly jobless claims OCT/11

2:30
US

Weekly jobless claims OCT/18

2:30
US

Weekly jobless claims OCT/25

2:30
US

Weekly jobless claims NOV/01

2:30
US

Unit Labor Costs (Quarterly) Preliminary Q3

2:30
US

Nonfarm Productivity (Quarterly) Prel Q3

4:00
CA

Ivey PMI Index csv OCT

5:00
US

Fed speech by Williams

5:00
US

Fed speech by Barr

6:00
US

Speech by Fed Hammack

9:30
US

Speech by Fed's Waller

11:30
US

Fed speech by Musalem

Friday, November 7, 2025
12:30
JP

Household Expenditures (Annual) SEP

00:30
JP

Household Expenditures (Monthly) SEP

For more details, see the full economic calendar on MarketScreener.

MarketScreener logo
© MarketScreener.com - 2025
Share

Economy : More news

07:38am Kelso Technologies Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 CI
07:38am Gedeon Richter PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 CI
07:38am Kohinoor Chemical Company Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2025 CI
07:38am DevvStream Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended July 31, 2025 CI
07:38am Shanti Gold International achieves revenue of 3.03 billion rupees in October RE
07:37am Züblin Immobilien Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2025 CI
07:37am Sockets Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 12,500 shares, representing 0.51% for ¥7 million. CI
07:37am Ichigo Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 15,200,000 shares, representing 3.68% for ¥5,000 million. CI
07:37am Nagase & Co., Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 3,500,000 shares, representing 3.35% for ¥8,000 million. CI
07:37am ContextVision AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 CI
07:37am Acarix AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 CI
07:36am Tranche Update on Tomoe Engineering Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on September 26, 2025. CI
07:36am Columbus A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 CI
07:36am Century Enka Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2025 CI
07:36am Himax Technologies, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 CI
More news

Most Read News

Much Ado About Nothing

Much Ado About Nothing

The great AI purge seems to have fizzled out, even if investors remain uneasy about the not-always-rational exuberance that surrounds the sector on the stock market. In the short term, they may have other pressing concerns, ranging from a Supreme Court that appears less accommodating than expected on Trump-era tariffs, to a Federal Reserve that could be forced into a slightly more hawkish stance than markets had priced in.

Rheinmetall on course to hit targets despite order delays

November 06, 2025 at 01:45 am EST
Rheinmetall on course to hit targets despite order delays

Uber still flying high

November 06, 2025 at 03:47 am EST
Uber still flying high

Google to announce biggest-ever investment in Germany on Tuesday

November 06, 2025 at 12:57 am EST
Google to announce biggest-ever investment in Germany on Tuesday

Rheinmetall on Record-Breaking Course, But German Government Orders Delayed

November 06, 2025 at 01:55 am EST
Rheinmetall on Record-Breaking Course, But German Government Orders Delayed

Corporate earnings calendar for November 6, 2025: Engie, Legrand, Airbnb, Rheinmetall and Veolia report

November 06, 2025 at 03:41 am EST
Corporate earnings calendar for November 6, 2025: Engie, Legrand, Airbnb, Rheinmetall and Veolia report

KKR, Singtel seek to fully own Singapore data centre firm in $3.9 billion deal, sources say

November 06, 2025 at 02:05 am EST
KKR, Singtel seek to fully own Singapore data centre firm in $3.9 billion deal, sources say

Arm Holdings publishes forecasts that exceed expectations, confirming its key role in AI

November 06, 2025 at 02:08 am EST
Arm Holdings publishes forecasts that exceed expectations, confirming its key role in AI

Payments firm Worldline plans 500 million euro capital injection

November 06, 2025 at 01:03 am EST
Payments firm Worldline plans 500 million euro capital injection

European stocks slip as Legrand's results disappoint

November 06, 2025 at 03:36 am EST
European stocks slip as Legrand's results disappoint
More Strategies
  1. Stock Market
  2. Stock Market News
  3. MarketScreener Economic Calendar: the Bank of England is expected to leave its base rate at 4%

Select your edition

All financial news and data tailored to specific country editions

NORTH AMERICA

United-States
United-States
Canada
Canada

MIDDLE EAST

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates

EUROPE

France
France
Deutschland
Deutschland
Suisse
Suisse
Schweiz
Schweiz
Italia
Italia
Österreich
Österreich
België
België
Nederland
Nederland
España
España
Sverige
Sverige
United Kingdom
United Kingdom

APAC

Australia
Australia
India
India
Hong Kong
Hong Kong