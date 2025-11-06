MarketScreener Economic Calendar: the Bank of England is expected to leave its base rate at 4%

|Thursday, November 6, 2025
|01:30
AU
Trade Balance SEP
|8:00
DE
Industrial Production (Monthly) SEP
|09:00
CH
Unemployment Rate OCT
|10:30
GB
Construction PMI Index OCT
|11:00
EU
Retail Sales (monthly) SEP
|1:00
GB
Boe Interest Rate Decision
|1:00
GB
Minutes of the MPC Meeting
|1:00
GB
BoE MPC - Number of votes for a rate hike
|1:00
GB
BoE MPC - Number of votes for a rate cut
|1:00
GB
BoE MPC - Number of votes for maintaining rates unchanged
|1:00
GB
BoE Monetary Policy Report
|2:30
US
Weekly jobless claims SEP/27
|2:30
US
Weekly jobless claims OCT/04
|2:30
US
Weekly jobless claims OCT/11
|2:30
US
Weekly jobless claims OCT/18
|2:30
US
Weekly jobless claims OCT/25
|2:30
US
Weekly jobless claims NOV/01
|2:30
US
Unit Labor Costs (Quarterly) Preliminary Q3
|2:30
US
Nonfarm Productivity (Quarterly) Prel Q3
|4:00
CA
Ivey PMI Index csv OCT
|5:00
US
Fed speech by Williams
|5:00
US
Fed speech by Barr
|6:00
US
Speech by Fed Hammack
|9:30
US
Speech by Fed's Waller
|11:30
US
Fed speech by Musalem
|Friday, November 7, 2025
|12:30
JP
Household Expenditures (Annual) SEP
|00:30
JP
Household Expenditures (Monthly) SEP
