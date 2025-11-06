MarketScreener Economic Calendar: the Bank of England is expected to leave its base rate at 4%

Much Ado About Nothing

The great AI purge seems to have fizzled out, even if investors remain uneasy about the not-always-rational exuberance that surrounds the sector on the stock market. In the short term, they may have other pressing concerns, ranging from a Supreme Court that appears less accommodating than expected on Trump-era tariffs, to a Federal Reserve that could be forced into a slightly more hawkish stance than markets had priced in.