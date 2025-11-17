MarketScreener Economic Calendar: US statistics are starting to return

|Monday, November 17, 2025
|08:00
CN
Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) (Ytd) (Annual) OCT
|09:00
CH
GDP Growth (Quarterly) Flash Q3
|2:30
US
Empire State Manufacturing Index NOV
|2:30
CA
Inflation Rate (Annual) OCT
|2:30
CA
Core Inflation Rate (Annual) OCT
|2:30
CA
Inflation Rate (Monthly) OCT
|3:00
US
Fed speech by Williams
|7:00
US
Fed speech by Kashkari
|9:00
US
Long-term net transactions (TIC) AUG
|9:35
US
Fed speech by Waller
|Tuesday, November 18, 2025
|01
AU
RBA Meeting Minutes
|08:30
CH
Industrial Production (Annual) Q3
|2:15
CA
Housing Starts OCT
|2:30
US
Import Prices (Monthly) SEP
|2:30
US
Export Prices (Monthly) SEP
|2:30
US
Import Prices (Monthly) OCT
|2:30
US
Export Prices (Monthly) OCT
|3:15
US
Industrial Production (Monthly) SEP
|3:15
US
Industrial Production (Monthly) OCT
|4:00
US
NAHB Housing Market Index NOV
|4:30
US
Fed Barr speech
|10:00
US
Net long-term transactions (TIC) SEP
|10:30
US
API crude oil stock change NOV/14
|Wednesday, November 19, 2025
|00:50
JP
Machinery Orders (Monthly) SEP
|00:50
JP
Machine Orders (Annual) SEP
|00:50
JP
Exports (Annual) OCT
|00:50
JP
Trade balance OCT
|08:00
GB
Inflation Rate (Annual) OCT
|08:00
GB
Inflation Rate (Monthly) OCT
|08:00
GB
Core Inflation Rate (Annual) OCT
|11:00
ES
Consumer Confidence OCT
|1:00
US
MBA 30-Year Average Mortgage Rate NOV/14
|2:30
US
Preliminary Building Permits SEP
|2:30
US
Construction Starts (Monthly) SEP
|2:30
US
Housing Starts SEP
|2:30
US
Building permits (monthly) Prel SEP
|2:30
US
Preliminary building permits OCT
|2:30
US
Housing Starts OCT
|2:30
US
Building permits (monthly) Prel OCT
|2:30
US
Housing Starts (Monthly) OCT
|4:30
US
EIA Gasoline Stock Change NOV/14
|4:30
US
EIA crude oil stock change NOV/14
|8:00
US
FOMC minutes
|8:00
US
Fed speech by Williams
|Thursday, November 20, 2025
|02:15
CN
1-year prime lending rate
|02:15
CN
5-year prime rate loan NOV
|03:00
AU
Speech by RBA Hunter
|08:00
CH
OCT Trade Balance
|08:00
DE
Producer Price Index (Annual) OCT
|10:00
ES
Trade Balance SEP
|12:00
GB
CBI Industrial Trends Orders NOV
|2:30
US
Weekly Jobless Claims SEP/27
|2:30
US
Weekly jobless claims OCT/04
|2:30
US
Weekly jobless claims OCT/11
|2:30
US
Weekly jobless claims OCT/18
|2:30
US
Weekly jobless claims OCT/25
|2:30
US
Weekly jobless claims NOV/01
|2:30
US
Weekly jobless claims NOV/08
|2:30
US
Weekly jobless claims NOV/15
|2:30
US
Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index NOV
|2:45
US
Speech by Fed's Hammack
|4:00
US
Existing Home Sales (Monthly) OCT
|4:00
US
Existing Home Sales OCT
|4:00
EU
Flash Consumer Confidence NOV
|5:00
US
Fed speech
|7:40
US
Fed speech by Goolsbee
|7:40
US
Fed speech by Goolsbee
|11:00
AU
Flash Manufacturing PMI Index NOV
|11:00
AU
Flash Services PMI Index NOV
|Friday, November 21, 2025
|12:30
JP
Core Inflation Rate (Annual) OCT
|00:30
JP
Inflation Rate (Annual) OCT
