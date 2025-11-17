MarketScreener Economic Calendar: US statistics are starting to return

Which economic indicators should we be watching this week? Following the end of the US government shutdown, official economic indicators will resume at a pace that remains uncertain. The calendar provides a list of US publications that are theoretically scheduled, as well as a list of delayed publications. As of November 14, the BLS had confirmed only two announcements: the monthly employment report at 2:30 p.m. on November 20 and September wages at 2:30 p.m. on November 21.

Published on 11/17/2025 at 03:29 am EST

Monday, November 17, 2025
08:00
CN

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) (Ytd) (Annual) OCT

09:00
CH

GDP Growth (Quarterly) Flash Q3

2:30
US

Empire State Manufacturing Index NOV

2:30
CA

Inflation Rate (Annual) OCT

2:30
CA

Core Inflation Rate (Annual) OCT

2:30
CA

Inflation Rate (Monthly) OCT

3:00
US

Fed speech by Williams

7:00
US

Fed speech by Kashkari

9:00
US

Long-term net transactions (TIC) AUG

9:35
US

Fed speech by Waller

Tuesday, November 18, 2025
01
AU

RBA Meeting Minutes

08:30
CH

Industrial Production (Annual) Q3

2:15
CA

Housing Starts OCT

2:30
US

Import Prices (Monthly) SEP

2:30
US

Export Prices (Monthly) SEP

2:30
US

Import Prices (Monthly) OCT

2:30
US

Export Prices (Monthly) OCT

3:15
US

Industrial Production (Monthly) SEP

3:15
US

Industrial Production (Monthly) OCT

4:00
US

NAHB Housing Market Index NOV

4:30
US

Fed Barr speech

10:00
US

Net long-term transactions (TIC) SEP

10:30
US

API crude oil stock change NOV/14

Wednesday, November 19, 2025
00:50
JP

Machinery Orders (Monthly) SEP

00:50
JP

Machine Orders (Annual) SEP

00:50
JP

Exports (Annual) OCT

00:50
JP

Trade balance OCT

08:00
GB

Inflation Rate (Annual) OCT

08:00
GB

Inflation Rate (Monthly) OCT

08:00
GB

Core Inflation Rate (Annual) OCT

11:00
ES

Consumer Confidence OCT

1:00
US

MBA 30-Year Average Mortgage Rate NOV/14

2:30
US

Preliminary Building Permits SEP

2:30
US

Construction Starts (Monthly) SEP

2:30
US

Housing Starts SEP

2:30
US

Building permits (monthly) Prel SEP

2:30
US

Preliminary building permits OCT

2:30
US

Housing Starts OCT

2:30
US

Building permits (monthly) Prel OCT

2:30
US

Housing Starts (Monthly) OCT

4:30
US

EIA Gasoline Stock Change NOV/14

4:30
US

EIA crude oil stock change NOV/14

8:00
US

FOMC minutes

8:00
US

Fed speech by Williams

Thursday, November 20, 2025
02:15
CN

1-year prime lending rate

02:15
CN

5-year prime rate loan NOV

03:00
AU

Speech by RBA Hunter

08:00
CH

OCT Trade Balance

08:00
DE

Producer Price Index (Annual) OCT

10:00
ES

Trade Balance SEP

12:00
GB

CBI Industrial Trends Orders NOV

2:30
US

Weekly Jobless Claims SEP/27

2:30
US

Weekly jobless claims OCT/04

2:30
US

Weekly jobless claims OCT/11

2:30
US

Weekly jobless claims OCT/18

2:30
US

Weekly jobless claims OCT/25

2:30
US

Weekly jobless claims NOV/01

2:30
US

Weekly jobless claims NOV/08

2:30
US

Weekly jobless claims NOV/15

2:30
US

Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index NOV

2:45
US

Speech by Fed's Hammack

4:00
US

Existing Home Sales (Monthly) OCT

4:00
US

Existing Home Sales OCT

4:00
EU

Flash Consumer Confidence NOV

5:00
US

Fed speech

7:40
US

Fed speech by Goolsbee

7:40
US

Fed speech by Goolsbee

11:00
AU

Flash Manufacturing PMI Index NOV

11:00
AU

Flash Services PMI Index NOV

Friday, November 21, 2025
12:30
JP

Core Inflation Rate (Annual) OCT

00:30
JP

Inflation Rate (Annual) OCT

For more details, see the full economic calendar on MarketScreener.

