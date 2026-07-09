Donald Trump is racking up stockmarket trades, Copenhagen keeps its title as the world's most livable city and all the gold ever known would fit into a sphere about thirty meters across.

Trump: the trader-president?

Donald Trump reported more than 22,000 stockmarket transactions last year, according to a Financial Times analysis. That works out at 90 trades per market day. A startling figure when compared with Joe Biden, who reported 13 across his entire term, and with Trump himself, who carried out 517 during his first stint in the White House.

The stock purchases reported by Trump total $1.4bn, spread across several accounts. The FT notes that some portfolios track major indices, but others also include more targeted positions.

The issue is sensitive because the president's policy decisions move markets, particularly on tariffs, defense and tech. The Trump Organization says that these accounts are managed by independent third parties, but that does not erase all doubts about conflicts of interest.

Trump's return to the White House has coincided with a spectacular rise in his personal fortune. According to several investigations by US media outlets, he reported at least $2.2bn in income in 2025. The line between political power, personal wealth and financial markets is getting increasingly blurry.

Source: Financial Times

Where to live in 2026?

If you want to live in the world's most pleasant city, move to Copenhagen. The Danish capital beats Vienna, Melbourne, Sydney and Zurich in The Economist's global top 10.

This livability ranking is notably used by HR departments to calculate allowances for employees posted abroad. Quality of life influences the cost of expatriation, the appeal of regional headquarters and companies' ability to attract talent.

However, that appeal comes at a price. The highest-ranked cities are often the most expensive ones, with high rents, limited housing availability and higher wages.

Despite what influencers would have you believe with air-conditioned malls and low taxes, Dubai is not the dream city. The country slips four places to 79th. This year, the Middle East is even the region that falls the most. Hardly surprising after the war with Iran and ongoing drone strikes.

At the bottom of the ranking, Damascus remains in last place, President Emmanuel Macron has seen it with his own eyes, with a score of 31/100, ahead of Tripoli, Dhaka, Karachi and Algiers.

Source: The Economist

The small ball worth $46tn

All the gold ever mined in the world amounts to about 216,000 metric tons. Adding the gold identified underground, in the form of reserves and resources, the total reaches about 348,000 metric tons.

If all that gold were melted into a single mass, you would get a sphere about thirty meters in diameter, barely taller than the Louvre Pyramid. Visually, it looks almost ridiculous. The entire global supply of gold fits into a ball the size of a Paris building.

And yet, the gold already mined alone is worth about $29tn, according to Visual Capitalist. Adding the gold still underground, the theoretical value tops $46tn.

That mismatch explains the appeal of the yellow metal. Gold looks tiny but its value is immense. Supply is limited, annual production grows slowly, and it cannot be printed the way money can.



