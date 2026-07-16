Ukrainians want the war to end, but not at any price; China is taking advantage of gold's pullback to top up its reserves; and Adidas is already guaranteed to lift the trophy with a 100% three-stripes final.

Adidas will lift the World Cup

The World Cup final will pit Argentina against Spain. On the field, two nations will be chasing another star. But on the kit-supplier side, the game is already over. Both finalists are clothed by Adidas. No matter who wins on Sunday, the three stripes will be in the trophy photo.

At the start, Adidas outfitted 14 national teams, Nike 12 and Puma 11. However, with Morocco and Switzerland knocked out, Puma has been on the bench since the quarterfinals. Nike still had a chance with France or England, but that dream came to an end in the semifinals.

The duel with Nike is not lost on every front. Nike leaned heavily on advertising, especially on television, to offset its lack of official sponsor status. The American brand raised TV's share of its media budget from 42.9% to 50% between May and June. According to iSpot, its ad aired 80 times on television during the World Cup, versus 32 times for Adidas.

The German brand, meanwhile, bet on official sponsorship and social media. At the halfway point of the tournament Adidas represented 58% of jersey sales, versus 36% for Nike.

Source: Digiday

What do Ukrainians think?

After over four years of war, the Ukrainian people are, unsurprisingly, starting to wear down. According to a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, published by Le Grand Continent, 70% of Ukrainians say they are very concerned about conflict fatigue. But that fatigue does not mean they are ready to give in - even less to have Trump negotiate behind their backs.

The US president is clearly far from a consensus figure. 65% of Ukrainians say they do not trust him at all, and only 6% say they trust him a great deal. Over a third (35%) even consider him an enemy of Ukraine.

That rejection does not necessarily extend to the country as a whole. The United States is still seen as an ally. The same goes for Europe. 74% say they trust European leaders at least a little. Even Zelensky, despite war weariness, retains clearly higher trust, with 37% saying they trust him "a great deal".

According to a survey by Le Grand Continent: Is the US president Donald Trump Ukraine's friend or enemy?

A friend (17%) A bit of both (23%) An enemy (35%) Don't know (22%) NA (3%)

China buys the dip

In June, the People's Bank of China bought 480,000 ounces of gold, or nearly 15 tons. It was its biggest monthly purchase since October 2023.

China took advantage of gold's sharp correction, with the metal falling below $4,000 an ounce, to step up its buying. Some rumors even point to much larger purchases, but no public document allows them to be confirmed.

In all, the country's official gold reserves stand at 75.44 million ounces, or 2,346 tons. Behind these purchases, Beijing is looking to diversify its reserves, reduce its dependence on the dollar and lock up part of the nation's wealth in a safe asset.

And China is not alone. Uzbekistan also added 9 tons to its reserves in June, and Poland remains one of the biggest official buyers this year. Overall, central banks bought 244 tons of gold in the first quarter of 2026, and the World Gold Council says 89% of surveyed institutions still expect global reserves to rise over the next 12 months.

Source: Global Markets Investor