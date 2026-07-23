We start in South Korea, where the stock market has turned into a financial roller coaster. Next stop is Wall Street, where analysts see S&P 500 profits surging. To wrap up, we head to Europe, where the demographic map shows a split between a West that is attracting, while the East is emptying.

South Korea more volatile than bitcoin

We thought that bitcoin was investors' favorite ride, but we're wrong. So far this year, the most volatile market in the world is not crypto, it's the South Korean stock market. According to Bloomberg, return volatility has reached 61% since January, ahead of bitcoin at 50%, Pakistan at 36%, Argentina at 33% and Japan at 32%.

The KOSPI is not just moving up or down. It is whipping around in every direction. Euphoric one day, under pressure the next, with swings worthy of a speculative asset. For a large developed equity market, this is indeed a bit unusual.

It has already triggered its circuit-breaker mechanism eight times since the start of the year. The system temporarily halts trading to prevent panic moves. Interestingly, it was never activated in 2025, and only once in 2024.

The issue is that the market is highly concentrated. Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, lifted by AI and memory chips, alone account for an enormous proportion of the index. At certain points, their combined weight has topped 60%.

Source: Bloomberg, Global Markets Investor

Wall Street sees life through rose-tinted glasses

Analysts have never been so optimistic about S&P 500 earnings. According to FactSet, their long-term earnings growth forecasts, over the next three to five years, top 18%, i.e. an all-time record!

And this optimism is not limited to the long term. FactSet expects earnings growth of 24.5% for all of 2026, with revenues projected to rise 10.9%. For 2027, analysts are still looking for 17.5% earnings growth and 8.2% revenue growth.

The flip side is that a lot of good news is already priced in. The S&P 500 trades at about 20.3x expected earnings over the next 12 months, above its 10-year average (19x). At that level of expectations, companies do not really have any room to disappoint.

TSMC posted an excellent quarter driven by AI and raised its full-year outlook, although the stock still fell 7.6% in the three days after its results. It was the same story at ASML: better-than-expected results, targets raised, but the share price fell over 4% in the next three sessions.

Source: Factset, Opinions Finance

Eastern Europe is emptying, while Western Europe is filling up

This map published by The Renewable Guru shows how Europe's population has changed by region between 2014 and 2024. The contrast in colors is striking. In the west and north, many regions (in green) are gaining residents. Meanwhile in the east, in the Balkans, parts of the Baltics, Greece, Bulgaria, Romania (and across the rest of the red areas), the population is shrinking.

On one side are the big magnets, boosted by immigration, major cities and jobs. On the other are areas that are losing young people, aging, and where births no longer offset departures and deaths.

In the UK, for example, almost the entire country gained residents between 2011 and 2024. However, that growth is not because Britons are having many more children, it's largely driven by international immigration.

Behind this map, there is also a major economic issue. A region that is gaining residents needs housing, schools, transportation, power grids and public services. A region that is hollowing out loses labor, shops, taxpayers and sometimes part of its industrial base.

Source: The Renewable Guru