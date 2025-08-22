It is difficult to read the US economy at present as the indicators are so contradictory. This week provides another illustration of this: the manufacturing PMI has reached its highest level since 2022, while continuing jobless claims are at their highest since 2021. Meawhile, the German economy, on the other hand, seems more readable: the rebound in the first quarter was apparently only a temporary blip.

German economy still stuck in a rut

German GDP contracted more than expected in Q2. The second estimate, published this morning, shows a decline of 0.3% compared with just a 0.1% slip in the first reading.

Quarterly German GDP growth. Source: Trading economics

After two years of stagnation, growth rebounded in Q1. However, this was mainly the result of a phenomenon known as front-loading, whereby companies exported as many goods as possible to the US before the new tariffs came into effect.

While the fiscal stimulus measures introduced by the new government had raised hopes, it will take time before these filter through to GDP figures. In the meantime, tariffs are weighing on the German economy. According to the Bundesbank, GDP could contract further in Q3.

Manufacturing PMI picks up speed...

In the United States, the manufacturing PMI rose to its highest level since 2022.

This statistic will please the White House, as reindustrializing America is one of its economic policy objectives.

Source: Bloomberg

However, it should be remembered that PMIs are only surveys and that there may be a discrepancy with so-called hard data.

It should also be noted that the manufacturing PMI has been below 50 for most of the last three years. This has not prevented sustained growth, as the US economy is essentially a service economy.

...and unemployment claims are rising

While the rise in the manufacturing PMI may suggest an acceleration in growth momentum, other signals point to a slowdown.

This is particularly true of the job market. At the beginning of the month, the downward revision of job creation figures cast doubt on the outlook. Other indicators are also moving in the wrong direction. For example, continuing jobless claims have reached almost two million, their highest level since 2021.

Source: Bloomberg