Nvidia published once again stratospheric results yesterday evening. Despite this, the stock fell 3.5% in after-hours trading.

It took more than that to impress investors. Especially since revenue from the data center business was slightly below expectations, at $41.1bn, compared to the consensus of $41.3bn.

Taking a step back, Nvidia's track record remains impressive nonetheless. The share price has increased elevenfold in three years, driven by equally spectacular growth in revenue and profits.

Source: Bloomberg

The best summary of Nvidia's publication is that of Bloomberg columnist John Authers. Excellent results: "EPS growth continues to be phenomenal." But growth that can only slow down: "They can't keep going at this pace indefinitely; Nvidia will have to look for customers elsewhere in the solar system."

France lagging behind

The chart summarizing the impact of the political crisis in France on stocks. Since Emmanuel Macron dissolved the National Assembly in June 2024, French stocks have significantly underperformed the rest of Europe.

Source: Bloomberg

UK rates in the background

This is a trend that has been observed almost everywhere for several years: the rise in long-term rates. It was initially the result of the return of inflation and the rise in rates by central banks to combat it.

But it also reflects concerns about budget deficits. In France, the US, Japan, and the UK, investors are questioning the ability of governments to honor their long-term commitments.

These doubts are reflected in higher risk premiums (in this case, term premiums) and therefore higher interest rates. In the UK, 30-year rates have reached their highest level since 1998.

Sources: Financial Times, LSEG