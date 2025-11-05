Jefferies reiterates its buy recommendation on the stock, leaving its target price at 440 pence after the publication of its H1 results.



The analyst points out that Marks & Spencer's interim results show business that is still disrupted by cyberattacks, beyond what was anticipated when the annual results were published in May - although more in line with recent messages.



Nevertheless, we continue to see value in this company, which is continuing its recovery, given its very attractive multiple. The conditions for earnings growth in H2 appear increasingly likely, Jefferies says.



The key points of this complex release are as follows: (1) pre-tax profit of £184m in H1 includes £100m in insurance settlements, which were paid earlier than expected, with underlying pre-tax profit of £84m below expectations, almost entirely due to additional costs related to cyberattacks; (2) we understand that C&H's online sales were stable in October, but ongoing availability issues limited overall growth to a modest level; (3) H2 pre-tax profit is now expected to be 'at least in line' with last year's (£468m) compared to £514m for this year, which we believe includes approximately £50m of insurance benefits that were already paid in H1; (4) We see no change to the pre-tax profit of £970m forecast for 2026/2027," Jefferies adds.