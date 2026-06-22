Marriott Expands Fitwel Certification Across Its Branded Residences

The hotel group plans to deepen the integration of wellness across its residential portfolio by leaning on a widely recognized international standard.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 06/22/2026 at 10:30 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Marriott International announced an agreement with Fitwel, a certification system focused on buildings that support occupants' health and well-being, to roll out these standards across its global portfolio of branded residences.



Under the partnership, Fitwel's first companywide agreement, Marriott also becomes the first hospitality company to earn "Champion+" status, which recognizes organizations deploying wellness solutions at scale.



The deal builds on a pilot at The Ritz-Carlton Residences Chicago, Magnificent Mile, which received Fitwel's 2-star certification in March. Marriott now plans to extend the certification to several branded residences by year-end.



The group currently has 153 residences open and 183 projects under development. Initiatives highlighted include wellness-focused amenities in Dubai, Muskoka, Bangkok and Marsa Arabia Island.



Shortly before 4:30 p.m., the stock was down about 1.8% on the New York Stock Exchange.