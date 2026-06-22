Marriott International announced an agreement with Fitwel, a certification system focused on buildings that support occupants' health and well-being, to roll out these standards across its global portfolio of branded residences.
Under the partnership, Fitwel's first companywide agreement, Marriott also becomes the first hospitality company to earn "Champion+" status, which recognizes organizations deploying wellness solutions at scale.
The deal builds on a pilot at The Ritz-Carlton Residences Chicago, Magnificent Mile, which received Fitwel's 2-star certification in March. Marriott now plans to extend the certification to several branded residences by year-end.
The group currently has 153 residences open and 183 projects under development. Initiatives highlighted include wellness-focused amenities in Dubai, Muskoka, Bangkok and Marsa Arabia Island.
Shortly before 4:30 p.m., the stock was down about 1.8% on the New York Stock Exchange.
Marriott International, Inc. specializes in hotel operating. Net sales by business area break down as follows:
- The United States and Canada (82.4%):
- International (17.6%).
At the end of 2024, the group operated 9,361 hotels and residences (1,706,331 rooms) under the brands JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, EDITION, Bulgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Courtyard, Residence Inn, Le Méridien, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill, Renaissance, Four Points, AC Hotels by Marriott, Protea Hotels, Element, Moxy, etc., distributed between franchised hotels (7,192; 1,104,446 rooms), managed hotels (1,981; 571,889 rooms), owned and leased hotels (51; 14,312) and residential hotels (137; 15,684). In addition, the group is developing a real estate development business under its own brands.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
-
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
-
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
-
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.