W Hotels has announced the opening of the 'W Riyadh - KAFD', the brand's first property in Saudi Arabia. Located in the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), the hotel has 210 rooms, including 17 suites, 2 penthouse suites and a W Penthouse.
The property is leaning on a design inspired by Saudi heritage, and offers several dining venues, including Sira, a Latin American-inspired restaurant, the Beni cafe and the WET Deck. An outdoor lounge, Sahari, is set to open later this year to host events and performances.
The hotel also includes an AWAY Spa, a FIT gym, as well as event space with 15 flexible meeting rooms and a ballroom.
Helen Leighton, vice president of luxury brands for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), said the opening 'marks an important milestone' for W Hotels and reinforces the brand's commitment to expanding its luxury lifestyle hospitality footprint in the Middle East.
Shortly before 5 p.m. in Paris, Marriott International shares were up more than 1% on the New York Stock Exchange.
Marriott International, Inc. specializes in hotel operating. Net sales by business area break down as follows:
- The United States and Canada (82.4%):
- International (17.6%).
At the end of 2024, the group operated 9,361 hotels and residences (1,706,331 rooms) under the brands JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, EDITION, Bulgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Courtyard, Residence Inn, Le Méridien, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill, Renaissance, Four Points, AC Hotels by Marriott, Protea Hotels, Element, Moxy, etc., distributed between franchised hotels (7,192; 1,104,446 rooms), managed hotels (1,981; 571,889 rooms), owned and leased hotels (51; 14,312) and residential hotels (137; 15,684). In addition, the group is developing a real estate development business under its own brands.
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