Alstom announces that its board of directors, following the recommendation of its nominations and compensation committee, has selected Martin Sion as the group's new CEO, taking office on April 1, 2026.



He will succeed Henri Poupart-Lafarge, who announced last May his decision not to seek a new term of office as CEO of the transportation equipment manufacturer, a position he has held since February 2016.



Martin Sion joined Aircelle in 2013 as CEO and then, in 2015, became president of Safran Electronics & Defense. A member of the ArianeGroup Board of Directors since 2020, he became its Executive Chairman in 2023.