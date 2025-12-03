The semiconductor manufacturer Marvell has announced the acquisition of the startup Celestial AI for an initial amount of $3.25bn, potentially rising to $5.5bn, depending on future results. This move fits into a strategy to strengthen capabilities in optical interconnect technologies, a key area for AI infrastructure. The transaction is expected to close in early 2026, with payments contingent on achieving cumulative revenue of $2bn by the end of 2029.

Celestial AI designs high-performance optical interconnections, better suited to the demands of large language models and data centers than copper cables. With this acquisition, Marvell plans to progressively integrate this technology into customized AI chips and next-generation networking equipment. The deal is expected to bolster Marvell's position against cloud giants investing heavily in optimizing their hardware architectures.

The announcement comes as quarterly results exceeded expectations, lifting Marvell's stock by about 10% in pre-market trading on Wall Street on Wednesday. The group anticipates 25% revenue growth in data centers in 2025 and projects $2.2bn in revenue for the current quarter. Several industry players, including Amazon Web Services, welcomed the move, calling it a catalyst for innovation in optical interconnection applied to AI.