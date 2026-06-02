Marvell soars following Jensen Huang's endorsement
Marvell Technology shares surged nearly 24% as Wall Street opened today, after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang identified the firm as a future "trillion-dollar company" during the Computex trade show in Taipei. This statement bolstered investor enthusiasm for the semiconductor specialist, even though its market capitalization was "only" about $192bn prior to this rally.
The relationship between Nvidia and Marvell has strengthened in recent months. Earlier this year, Nvidia invested $2bn in the group to facilitate the integration of Marvell-developed AI chips with its own networking equipment and processors. The company is also benefiting from robust demand driven by the boom in AI-dedicated data centers, where its interconnect technologies play a critical role in linking thousands of processors.
Last week, Marvell had already captured market attention by announcing a target of over $10bn in custom chip revenue by FY 2029. This growth is expected to be underpinned by massive investments from cloud providers in artificial intelligence infrastructure. Should the pre-market gains hold, Marvell would add over $47bn to its market capitalization in a single session.
Marvell Technology Group Ltd specializes in designing and marketing integrated communications and storage circuits intended for manufacturers of high-speed network equipment, hard disks, and consumer electronics. Net sales break down by area of application as follows:
- data centers (72.2%): artificial intelligence systems, data storage systems, Ethernet switches, servers, interconnection systems, etc.;
- enterprise networks (10.9%): routers, Ethernet switches, wireless access points, network equipment, workstations, etc. for campuses, small and medium-sized enterprises;
- telecom network infrastructures (5.9%): access multiplexers, Ethernet switches, optical transport systems, routers, wireless radio network access systems, etc.;
- consumer electronics (5.5%): broadband gateways and routers, game console systems, home data storage systems, home wireless access points, personal computer systems, printers and receiver terminals;
- automotive and industrial (5.5%): advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle systems, embedded network systems, industrial Ethernet switches, video surveillance systems.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (16.6%), China (43.5%), Taiwan (9.7%), Singapore (7.8%), Thailand (5.3%), Japan (2.9%), Malaysia (2.5%), Finland (2%) and other (9.7%).
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