The relationship between Nvidia and Marvell has strengthened in recent months. Earlier this year, Nvidia invested $2bn in the group to facilitate the integration of Marvell-developed AI chips with its own networking equipment and processors. The company is also benefiting from robust demand driven by the boom in AI-dedicated data centers, where its interconnect technologies play a critical role in linking thousands of processors.

Last week, Marvell had already captured market attention by announcing a target of over $10bn in custom chip revenue by FY 2029. This growth is expected to be underpinned by massive investments from cloud providers in artificial intelligence infrastructure. Should the pre-market gains hold, Marvell would add over $47bn to its market capitalization in a single session.