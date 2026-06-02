Marvell Technology shares surged nearly 24% as Wall Street opened today, after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang identified the firm as a future "trillion-dollar company" during the Computex trade show in Taipei. This statement bolstered investor enthusiasm for the semiconductor specialist, even though its market capitalization was "only" about $192bn prior to this rally.

The relationship between Nvidia and Marvell has strengthened in recent months. Earlier this year, Nvidia invested $2bn in the group to facilitate the integration of Marvell-developed AI chips with its own networking equipment and processors. The company is also benefiting from robust demand driven by the boom in AI-dedicated data centers, where its interconnect technologies play a critical role in linking thousands of processors.



Last week, Marvell had already captured market attention by announcing a target of over $10bn in custom chip revenue by FY 2029. This growth is expected to be underpinned by massive investments from cloud providers in artificial intelligence infrastructure. Should the pre-market gains hold, Marvell would add over $47bn to its market capitalization in a single session.