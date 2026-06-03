Following a quarterly release cheered by the market and a raised guidance, Marvell Technology is now benefiting from heavyweight backing. Statements from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang have propelled the stock and reinforced the narrative that the company is increasingly establishing itself as a cornerstone of the artificial intelligence ecosystem.

Long recognized for its ASIC expertise, notably through its involvement in developing Amazon's Trainium chips, Marvell is now increasingly associated with silicon photonics - a technology considered strategic for future AI infrastructure.



This evolution was bolstered earlier this year when Nvidia invested nearly $2bn to facilitate the integration of Marvell-developed AI chips with its own networking equipment and processors. This partnership has helped place the company at the heart of discussions surrounding next-generation AI infrastructure.



As memory specialists have now crossed the symbolic $1 trillion market capitalization threshold, driven notably by Micron's surge, Jensen Huang identified Marvell as a potential "trillion-dollar company" during Computex in Taipei.



This declaration had an immediate market impact. Marvell Technology shares jumped more than 32% during Monday's session before extending their gains the following day.



With a market capitalization now exceeding $265bn, Marvell ranks among the world's largest technology companies and currently holds the 62nd position in global market cap rankings.



The enthusiasm displayed by Jensen Huang echoes the already highly positive commentary from several semiconductor analysts.

On its quarterly results published on May 27, Harlan Sur, an analyst at JPMorgan, had already highlighted the strength of the investment case. "We are impressed by the multi-year revenue outlook as well as the diversity of customer programs currently in the ramp-up phase. We anticipate a particularly favorable setup for fiscal years 2026 and 2027," he noted.



Analysts at Deutsche Bank also share this constructive view. According to them, Marvell possesses a rare competitive advantage thanks to the combination of its technological intellectual property and commercial flexibility.



"We continue to believe that Marvell possesses a relatively rare combination of technological expertise and execution capability that should allow it to take full advantage of the enduring AI megatrend," the bank concluded.