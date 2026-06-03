Following a quarterly release cheered by the market and a raised guidance, Marvell Technology is now benefiting from heavyweight backing. Comments from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang have propelled the stock higher, reinforcing the view that the company is steadily emerging as a cornerstone of the artificial intelligence ecosystem.

Long recognized for its ASIC expertise, notably through its involvement in developing Amazon's Trainium chips, Marvell is increasingly being associated with silicon photonics - a technology deemed strategic for future AI infrastructure.



This evolution was bolstered earlier this year when Nvidia invested nearly $2bn to facilitate the integration of Marvell-developed AI chips with its own networking equipment and processors. This partnership has helped place the company at the heart of discussions surrounding next-generation AI infrastructure.



As memory specialists have now crossed the symbolic 1 trillion dollar market capitalization threshold, driven notably by Micron's surge, Jensen Huang identified Marvell as a potential "1 trillion dollar company" during Computex in Taipei.



This statement had an immediate market impact. Marvell Technology shares jumped more than 32% during Monday's session before extending gains the following day.

With a market capitalization now exceeding $265bn, Marvell ranks among the world's largest technology companies and currently holds the 62nd position in global market cap rankings.



The enthusiasm displayed by Jensen Huang echoes the already highly positive commentary from several semiconductor analysts.

On the occasion of the quarterly results published on May 27, JPMorgan analyst Harlan Sur had already highlighted the strength of the investment case. "We are impressed by the multi-year revenue outlook as well as the diversity of customer programs currently in the ramp-up phase. We anticipate a particularly favorable setup for fiscal years 2026 and 2027," he noted.



Analysts at Deutsche Bank also share this constructive outlook. According to them, Marvell possesses a rare competitive advantage thanks to the combination of its technological intellectual property and commercial flexibility.



"We continue to believe that Marvell possesses a relatively rare combination of technological expertise and execution capability that should allow it to take full advantage of the enduring AI megatrend," the bank concluded.