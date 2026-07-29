Marvell Technology plans to invest $250m in India over three years

At an event celebrating its 20 years presence in India, Marvell Technology said it intends to invest $250m in the country over the next three years to expand its capabilities across technology, talent, and infrastructure.

'India has become a strategic center of engineering excellence for Marvell, playing a critical role in advancing the infrastructure technologies that power leading hyperscalers and global cloud providers,' said Navin Bishnoi, Marvell's country director for India.



As part of the investment, the data infrastructure chip designer plans to double its headcount over the next three years and is unveiling a new wing at its Bangalore office, while also expanding its presence in Hyderabad.



This expanded footprint will strengthen the company's global innovation network, supporting the design and development of advanced semiconductor solutions for AI, cloud, and data infrastructure applications.



Marvell set up in Bangalore in 2006 and has since made India its second-largest R&D organization worldwide. Marvell India contributes to many technology platforms, with its employees holding numerous patents, and plays a leading role in deploying advanced AI tools.



At the event, Marvell underscored its commitment to developing engineering talent in India through its Marvell Scholarship for Technical and Engineering Merit (MSTEM) program, which attracted more than 7,000 applicants, with 100 students selected.