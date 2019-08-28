Log in
massAV : Welcomes David Connor as Director of Sales, Business Development

08/28/2019 | 08:31am EDT

New England’s Leading Live Event and Video Production Company Continues Its Sales Program Evolution With Hire of 25 Year Sales Veteran David Connor

massAV, a production company committed to providing creative event and media services to clients throughout New England, announced today the onboarding of Production Industry veteran David Connor as Director of Sales, Business Development. Connor will lead the sales and client service strategies for massAV and MAVLive’s production business.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190828005043/en/

David Connor - massAV's New Director of Sales, Business Development (Photo: Business Wire)

David Connor - massAV's New Director of Sales, Business Development (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are incredibly excited about bringing David on-board to lead our sales initiatives here at massAV,” said Patricia Basteri, owner of massAV. “David is passionate about building strong client relationships and brings with him decades of experience in the production industry through which he has developed deep expertise in building sales teams and winning strategies.”

Most recently, Connor served as Vice President of Sales for Trinlogix, LLC. Having secured and managed portfolios of business totaling more than $30 million throughout his career, David is a proven sales leader with extensive experience in the production and financial services industries. Prior to Trinlogix, Connor held senior leadership positions at TAG Creative, Bank of America, Big Studio, and Merrill Lynch.

"I am thrilled to join massAV and lead the next phase of sales development for the organization,” said David Connor, director of sales, business development for massAV. “massAV has led from the front in event staging technology, client service, and building branded experiences for over 40 years. The opportunity to support a brand so significant to the New England market is an exciting one. I look forward to working with our growing base of clients and helping each of them achieve their visions for their live event, video production, and global live streaming needs."

To learn more about David Connor joining massAV, read his onboarding interview.

About massAV

massAV, New England’s Leading Live Event, Video, and Live Streaming Production Company, has been independently owned and operated since 1975. massAV collaborates with clients throughout New England and around the country to tell their stories through live events, video production, and webcasting. Located in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, massAV headquarters houses a full-service media production studio, technology warehouse, and over 50 full-time employees. To learn more, visit massav.com.

Follow along with massAV news and updates on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter


© Business Wire 2019
