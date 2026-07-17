Massachusetts Financial Services Company, acting on behalf of clients and funds it manages, told France's AMF that it crossed below, on July 13, the 5% thresholds for Legrand's share capital and voting rights, following a sale of shares on the market.
The asset manager, controlled by Sun Life Financial, said it holds 13,108,738 Legrand shares representing the same number of voting rights, or 4.99% of the share capital and voting rights of the French group specializing in electrical and digital infrastructure for buildings.
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructure. Its comprehensive range, suitable for the commercial, industrial, and residential segments of the low voltage market, makes Legrand a benchmark for customers worldwide. Close to its markets and focused on its customers, Legrand has commercial and industrial operations in nearly 90 countries. The group benefits from solid, long-term growth levers.
Geographically, 40.4% of net sales are generated Europe region, 42.3% in North and Central America and 17.3% in the rest of the world.
In terms of product offering, 53% of its sales come from products with enhanced value in use (data centres, energy transition and digital lifestyles), and 47% from essential infrastructures products.
In addition, the group benefits from very solid social and technological megatrends which will support its long-term development.
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