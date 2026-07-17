Massachusetts Financial Services Company, acting on behalf of clients and funds it manages, told France's AMF that it crossed below, on July 13, the 5% thresholds for Legrand's share capital and voting rights, following a sale of shares on the market.

The asset manager, controlled by Sun Life Financial, said it holds 13,108,738 Legrand shares representing the same number of voting rights, or 4.99% of the share capital and voting rights of the French group specializing in electrical and digital infrastructure for buildings.