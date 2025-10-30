MasterCard reported adjusted net income up 10% to $4bn for Q3 2025, or $4.38 per share (+13%), slightly beating analysts' average estimate.
The payment solutions provider saw its adjusted operating margin improve by 0.5 point to 59.8% on net revenues up 17% to $8.6bn (+15% excluding currency effects).
"This growth was driven by strong consumer and business spending and continued robust performance of our differentiated services," said CEO Michael Miebach.
"This quarter, these value-added services and solutions recorded net revenue growth of 25% year-on-year and 22% at constant exchange rates," he added.
MasterCard: Q3 EPS up 13%
Published on 10/30/2025 at 08:34 am EDT
