Mastercard seen higher after a strong second quarter

Mastercard is expected to rise at the Wall Street open, after the payment solutions provider reported better-than-expected profit for the past quarter, driven by strong momentum in its value-added services and solutions.

Mastercard reported adjusted net profit up 18% to $4.5bn for the second quarter of 2026, or $5.04 per share (+21%), an EPS that clearly topped the average analyst estimate, which was just under $4.80.



The payment solutions provider saw its adjusted operating margin improve by 1.2 points to 61.1% (+0.8 point excluding currency effects), on net revenue up 14% to $9.3bn (+12% at constant exchange rates).



In particular, revenue from value-added services and solutions rose 20% (+18% at constant exchange rates), growth "mainly driven by the key underlying levers", such as security and authentication solutions, as well as consumer acquisition and engagement services.



"We exceeded our second-quarter revenue growth expectations, reflecting our leading role in developing new ways to shop, make payments, and conduct business activities," CEO Michael Miebach said.



"Whether it is new partnerships in Mexico and the United Arab Emirates or our agentic payments capability, a market first, we are creating unique opportunities for Mastercard and shaping the future of commerce," the executive added.