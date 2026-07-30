Mastercard seen higher after a strong second quarter
Mastercard is expected to rise at the Wall Street open, after the payment solutions provider reported better-than-expected profit for the past quarter, driven by strong momentum in its value-added services and solutions.
Mastercard reported adjusted net profit up 18% to $4.5bn for the second quarter of 2026, or $5.04 per share (+21%), an EPS that clearly topped the average analyst estimate, which was just under $4.80.
The payment solutions provider saw its adjusted operating margin improve by 1.2 points to 61.1% (+0.8 point excluding currency effects), on net revenue up 14% to $9.3bn (+12% at constant exchange rates).
In particular, revenue from value-added services and solutions rose 20% (+18% at constant exchange rates), growth "mainly driven by the key underlying levers", such as security and authentication solutions, as well as consumer acquisition and engagement services.
"We exceeded our second-quarter revenue growth expectations, reflecting our leading role in developing new ways to shop, make payments, and conduct business activities," CEO Michael Miebach said.
"Whether it is new partnerships in Mexico and the United Arab Emirates or our agentic payments capability, a market first, we are creating unique opportunities for Mastercard and shaping the future of commerce," the executive added.
Mr. Michael E. Miebach is a President, Chief Executive Officer & Director at Mastercard, Inc. and a President & Chief Executive Officer at Melco Electric LLC. He is on the Board of Directors at Mastercard, Inc., ACCION International, Ronald McDonald House of New York, Inc. and VocaLink Holdings Ltd. Mr. Miebach was previously employed as a MD-Middle East & North Africa Operations by Barclays Bank Plc. He received his MBA from the University of Passau.
Mastercard, Inc. specializes in issuing and selling payment cards. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of payment solutions (59.4%): credit cards, traveler's checks, on-line payment cards, etc. (Mastercard®, Maestro® and Cirrus® brand names);
- value-added services (40.6%): consulting, assistance, information services, partner network management services, etc.
International accounts for 57.2% of net sales.
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