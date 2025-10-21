Mastercard announces an investment of nearly €250m in three data centers in France.



Mastercard has been at the heart of the European economy for over 60 years. The group has more than 9,000 employees across the continent. Its European headquarters are in Waterloo, with technology hubs in Dublin, Amsterdam, Madrid, and Stockholm.



Mastercard will also support small businesses by launching a free cybersecurity awareness program for more than 10 million European SMEs, and will also set up an incubation program in Belgium to accelerate innovation among startups.



These new data centers will strengthen our ability to serve French and European economic players with the reliability, security, and transparency they expect from us. It is also recognition of France's central role in innovation and payment security in Europe, Mastercard France said.