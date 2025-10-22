Mattel shares fell over 2% in New York on Wednesday, after the company announced lower-than-expected quarterly results yesterday evening, notably due to inflationary pressures and the impact of new US tariffs.
The toy manufacturer reported Q3 revenue of $1.74bn last night, down 6% on a reported basis and off 7% at constant exchange rates, whereas financial analysts had anticipated a token decline of under 1%.
Net income fell 25% to $278m, resulting in EPS of $0.88, well below the Wall Street consensus of $1.04.
Despite these lower-than-expected results, the group has renewed its annual forecasts, saying it still expects revenue growth of between 1% and 3% at constant exchange rates in 2025.
'We expected business to be concentrated mainly at the end of the year, but these targets suggest that revenue will have to climb 12.5% in reported figures for the fourth quarter, whereas the consensus had previously been for only 7% growth," one analyst said.
However, these concerns were partially offset by the company's encouraging outlook for 2026, which will see the release of 'Toy Story 5', a film adaptation of 'Moana' and a new version of 'Masters of the Universe'.
FY 2026 looks promising, although the state of inventories at the end of December 2025 could significantly influence delivery dynamics for H1 2026, the analyst warns, adding that this near-term uncertainty could weigh on the stock.
Just over an hour after the market opened, Mattel shares were down 2.2%, with their YTD performance now just 1.6%.
Mattel, Inc. is a global toy company and owner of catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises. The Company's operating segments include North America, International and American Girl. The North America and International segments sell products across its categories, although some products are developed and adapted for particular international markets. The American Girl segment is a direct marketer, retailer, and children's publisher. Its product categories include Dolls; Infant, Toddler, and Preschool; Vehicles, and Action Figures, Building Sets, Games, and Other. Its brands include Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO, Masters of the Universe, and MEGA, as well as other intellectual properties that it owns or licenses in partnership with global entertainment companies. Its offerings include film and television content, gaming and digital experiences, music, and live events. Its products are available in more than 150 countries.
