Mauna Kea is taking back control of its destiny in China, and the market appreciates it.

Sebastien Foll Published on 11/21/2025 at 06:32 am EST

Mauna Kea posted one of the strongest gains on the Paris Stock Exchange on Friday after announcing yesterday evening that China had given regulatory approval for the new generation of its Cellvizio real-time cellular imaging platform.



At around 12:30 p.m., the medical device manufacturer's stock—which recently emerged from bankruptcy protection—was up more than 6% after gaining as much as 21% at the opening bell.



In its press release issued Thursday evening, Mauna Kea emphasized that it had directly instructed and obtained the registration, which will be valid for a period of five years, i.e., until November 2030.



The company points out that the "Cellvizio Gen 3" system—its most advanced project to date—is an asset that is not included in the scope of the previous agreement entered into as part of the joint venture with Tasly.



However, analysts at AllInvest Securities point out that in 2024, the joint venture experienced a complete halt in orders and payments, which severely impacted sales, due to a change in Tasly's reference shareholder.



"The advantage of having approved a new version of Cellvizio is to regain control over its future in China," explains the brokerage firm.

