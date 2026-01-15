Mauna Kea Reports Strong Quarterly Revenue Growth (+19%)

Mauna Kea Technologies posted revenue of €2.411 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, marking a 19% increase, or 29% growth at constant exchange rates and scope.

During the period, business activity in the United States—which accounts for 77% of the group's total—soared by 65% to €1.497 million.



The inventor of Cellvizio, a multidisciplinary platform for confocal laser endomicroscopy using miniprobes and needles, also reported increased visibility and confidence heading into 2026.