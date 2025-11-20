Mauna Kea's Cellvizio Gen 3 platform approved in China

Antoine Mariaux Published on 11/20/2025 at 12:08 pm EST

Mauna Kea Technologies announces that it has obtained approval from the Chinese authorities to import and market its Cellvizio Gen 3 platform in the country, following a three-year certification process. The authorization, valid until November 2030, covers the use of the system with all of the Company's confocal probes.

This registration, obtained directly by Mauna Kea and separate from the joint venture agreements with Tasly, strengthens the portfolio of proprietary assets in the high-potential Chinese market for interventional endoscopy.

The company is now evaluating the most effective commercialization options for deploying Cellvizio Gen 3 to hospitals.

CEO Sacha Loiseau believes that this approval "reopens a very important market" and offers an opportunity for additional revenue.