Mauna Kea teams up with TaeWoong Medical USA for pancreatic care

Antoine Mariaux Published on 12/03/2025 at 12:19 pm EST

Mauna Kea Technologies announces the signing of an exclusive partnership with TaeWoong Medical USA to develop a unified "imaging to therapy" solution for cystic lesions of the pancreas in the United States.



The integration of the Cellvizio system into TaeWoong's echo-guided therapeutic portfolio is expected to streamline clinical pathways, improve diagnostic accuracy, and optimize intervention decisions.



The joint program will include real-time nCLE imaging, TaeWoong's advanced diagnostic and therapeutic instruments, and enhanced training and clinical support for medical teams. Sacha Loiseau, CEO of Mauna Kea, emphasizes that this partnership "will significantly expand Cellvizio's footprint in the United States" through a unified value proposition.