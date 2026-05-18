Mauna Kea Technologies reshuffles its Board of Directors

Medtech firm Mauna Kea Technologies, the developer of the Cellvizio imaging platform, has announced the opening of online voting for its Annual General Meeting on June 4, 2026, which is set to be defined by a strategic governance overhaul.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/18/2026 at 12:10 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The appointment of three international figures - Elsy Boglioli Hofman, Richard Di Benedetto, and Randall Stanicky - will be submitted for shareholder approval. Subject to the vote, Mr. Di Benedetto and Mr. Stanicky will replace Claire Biot and Jacquelien Ten Dam, respectively, whose terms have reached their conclusion.



According to management, the addition of these experts, well-versed in U.S. financial markets and international development, reflects the company's 'profound transformation'. For CEO Sacha Loiseau, these skill sets will serve as major catalysts to accelerate the commercial rollout of Cellvizio and realize its full potential across key markets.