Mauna Kea Technologies Secures CE Marking for Entire Cellvizio Platform

The confocal endomicroscopy specialist achieves a key regulatory milestone in Europe, strengthening the commercial sustainability of its platform and its clinical development prospects.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 02/10/2026 at 12:20 pm EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Mauna Kea Technologies has announced that it has obtained certification of compliance with the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR 2017/745) for its entire Cellvizio system and full range of probes.



Granted by GMED, the leading notified body, this certification attests to compliance with the highest standards of safety and clinical performance.



The CE marking ensures the long-term commercialization of Cellvizio within the European Union and in countries recognizing the CE mark. It also paves the way for the deployment of new clinical applications and the future integration of Artificial Intelligence solutions within the current regulatory framework.



"Obtaining this certification demonstrates the excellence of our quality processes and the clinical superiority of Cellvizio," said Sacha Loiseau, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.