The company, which manufactures medical devices including a real-time, in vivo cellular imaging platform, has appointed Benoit Chardon as part-time Chief Commercial Officer. Chardon previously served as Senior Strategic Advisor since 2024 and played a central role in defining the value proposition, branding, go-to-market strategy, and commercial launch of CellTolerance (Europe, Australia, and other regions).
Under his leadership, a dedicated and outsourced commercial and marketing team will drive the expansion of CellTolerance with several key priorities: accelerating new account acquisition, forging strategic partnerships with leading clinics and distributors, and deploying standardized frameworks to ensure consistent execution and sustainable growth among partner clinics.
Mauna Kea Unveils New Commercial Organization
Mauna Kea has announced a new commercial organization to accelerate its growth outside the United States.
Published on 02/04/2026
