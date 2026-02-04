Mauna Kea Unveils New Commercial Organization

Mauna Kea has announced a new commercial organization to accelerate its growth outside the United States.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 02/04/2026 at 12:13 pm EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The company, which manufactures medical devices including a real-time, in vivo cellular imaging platform, has appointed Benoit Chardon as part-time Chief Commercial Officer. Chardon previously served as Senior Strategic Advisor since 2024 and played a central role in defining the value proposition, branding, go-to-market strategy, and commercial launch of CellTolerance (Europe, Australia, and other regions).



Under his leadership, a dedicated and outsourced commercial and marketing team will drive the expansion of CellTolerance with several key priorities: accelerating new account acquisition, forging strategic partnerships with leading clinics and distributors, and deploying standardized frameworks to ensure consistent execution and sustainable growth among partner clinics.