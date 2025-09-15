Maurel & Prom announces the appointment by its board of directors, meeting on September 12, of Wisnu Santoso as director and chairman of the board of directors, replacing Jaffee Suardin for the remainder of his term.



Currently Senior Vice President of Business Development at Pertamina, Wisnu Santoso has over 20 years of experience in the oil and gas sector, with "recognized expertise in finance and in leading large-scale growth operations."



In addition, the board of directors acknowledged the resignation of Awang Lazuardi, director and member of the sustainability committee, as well as that of Ria Noveria, director and member of the nomination and compensation committee.



The board co-opted Eri Shidartha as a director and member of the audit committee, and Syamsu Yudha as a director and member of the investment and risk committee and the nomination and compensation committee. Bagus Rahadiansyah is leaving the audit committee and joining the sustainability committee.