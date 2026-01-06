Maurel & Prom Completes Acquisition of Majority Stake in Colombian Gas Permit

After receiving approval from Colombia's National Hydrocarbons Agency on December 29, Maurel & Prom has finalized the acquisition of a 61% stake in the Sinu-9 gas permit in Colombia.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 01/06/2026 at 03:02 am EST

In detail, the French company acquired a 40% stake from MKMS Enerji Anonim Sirketi (a subsidiary of NG Energy International Corp) and an additional 21% from Desarrolladora Oleum SA. Taking into account advance payments already made, Maurel & Prom will still need to pay a further $185 million for these transactions. Of this amount, $78 million was paid at closing, with the remaining balance to be settled in several installments over the course of this year.



Olivier de Langavant, CEO of M&P, stated: "We are very pleased to have finalized this acquisition and to become operator of the Sinu-9 license. This marks the beginning of a new chapter for M&P in Colombia. Our teams are fully mobilized, and we are now focused on execution and value creation."