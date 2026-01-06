Maurel & Prom Completes Acquisition of Majority Stake in Colombian Gas Permit
After receiving approval from Colombia's National Hydrocarbons Agency on December 29, Maurel & Prom has finalized the acquisition of a 61% stake in the Sinu-9 gas permit in Colombia.
Olivier de Langavant, CEO of M&P, stated: "We are very pleased to have finalized this acquisition and to become operator of the Sinu-9 license. This marks the beginning of a new chapter for M&P in Colombia. Our teams are fully mobilized, and we are now focused on execution and value creation."