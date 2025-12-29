Maurel & Prom Receives Green Light for Two Transactions in Colombia

Maurel & Prom announces that the Colombian National Hydrocarbons Agency (ANH) has granted its approval for the transactions relating to M&P's acquisition of a total 61% stake and the operatorship in the Sinu-9 gas license in Colombia.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/29/2025 at 03:01 am EST - Modified on 12/29/2025 at 03:19 am EST

As a result, the condition of obtaining regulatory approval from the ANH has now been satisfied. The parties will proceed to finalize the transaction soon, by fulfilling the other customary closing conditions.



"This will allow us to become operator and launch the drilling program as early as January 2026. We are delighted to resume production operations in Colombia and look forward to unlocking the full potential of this high-quality gas asset," commented Olivier de Langavant, Chief Executive Officer of M&P.



Taking into account the advance payments already made by M&P and the adjustments made to the payment terms, the remaining consideration to be paid amounts to 185 million US dollars (of which 78 million USD will be paid at closing, with the balance payable in several installments during 2026).



