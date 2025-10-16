Maurel & Prom posted consolidated revenue of $489 million for the first nine months of the year, down 13% y-o-y, penalized by an average price per barrel of $70.6, down 15% from $83.2 in 2024.



The group posted production of 37,749 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) over the same period, up 4% compared to the same period in 2024.

In detail, Maurel & Prom's own production reached 29,635 boepd, down 3%, with contrasting trends depending on the region: a 3% decline in Gabon to 15,310 barrels per day (bopd), a 2% increase in Angola (4,352 bopd), a 4% decline in Tanzania (59.8 million cubic feet of gas per day), and a sharp 41% increase in Venezuela (8,114 bopd).



Value-added production amounted to $394m, down 15%. The group highlights a negative effect of $18m related to well-strips and inventory revaluation.



On the financial front, the company had net debt of $73m at the end-September, compared with net cash of $91m at end-June, notably due to the payment of a $77m dividend in August, a $23m deposit for the acquisition of Sinu-9 in Colombia, and working capital requirements of $69m over the quarter.



Looking ahead, Maurel & Prom plans to finalize the acquisition of 61% of the Colombian Sinu-9 gas license by the end of 2025. The site, already in production testing at 21 mmcfd, is targeting a capacity of 40 mmcfd (million cubic feet per day) by the end of the year. A six-well exploration campaign will begin in late November.



The group is also undertaking several drilling campaigns: one well in Gabon on the Etekamba license (gas), three wells in Tanzania on Mnazi Bay (gas), and six wells on Sinu-9 in Colombia.



Finally, in September, Maurel & Prom signed terms for a 40% stake in block 3/24 in Angola, alongside Afentra and Sonangol. This block, adjacent to permits 3/05 and 3/05A, contains several established discoveries, with an estimated potential of more than 130 million barrels in place.