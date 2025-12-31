Maurel & Prom Sells Its Stake in Seplat in Nigeria

Maurel & Prom (M&P) has announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to sell its 120.4 million shares, representing 20.07% of the capital, in Seplat Energy—one of Nigeria's leading independent energy producers—to Heirs Energies.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/31/2025 at 02:18 am EST

The sale was completed for a total price of 496 million dollars, including an initial payment of 248 million USD, with the remaining balance payable within 30 days and secured by an irrevocable letter of credit.



The French oil company added that a conditional price supplement of 10 million USD could also become due, depending on the share price performance over the next six months.



M&P is one of the three founders of Seplat and has been its largest shareholder since its creation in 2010. The company has supported Seplat throughout its development, "helping to make it a leading player in the Nigerian energy sector."



"We believe that now is the right time for M&P to monetize this stake and focus its resources on direct investments in oil and gas assets," said CEO Olivier de Langavant.



