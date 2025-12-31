Maurel & Prom Sells Its Stake in Seplat in Nigeria
Maurel & Prom (M&P) has announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to sell its 120.4 million shares, representing 20.07% of the capital, in Seplat Energy—one of Nigeria's leading independent energy producers—to Heirs Energies.
The French oil company added that a conditional price supplement of 10 million USD could also become due, depending on the share price performance over the next six months.
M&P is one of the three founders of Seplat and has been its largest shareholder since its creation in 2010. The company has supported Seplat throughout its development, "helping to make it a leading player in the Nigerian energy sector."
"We believe that now is the right time for M&P to monetize this stake and focus its resources on direct investments in oil and gas assets," said CEO Olivier de Langavant.
