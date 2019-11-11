Log in
maurices : Exceeds First Quarter Sales & Profit Goals

maurices announced financial results for the three months ending November 2, 2019. maurices experienced a comparable sales increase of 7%, and saw solid gains in margin, operating income and EBIDTA as they completed the first quarter of their fiscal year.

President & CEO George Goldfarb said, “We are pleased with our momentum and first quarter performance which speaks to the strength of our brand, our strategic initiatives and our loyal customers.”

Goldfarb attributes the strong results to hitting key new fashion trends, greater size availability, competitive pricing and exceptional shopping experiences – both in stores and online. “Our traffic and customer base continues to grow, and we have exceptional talent who executed well throughout the quarter,” Goldfarb commented.

Goldfarb added, “In addition to impressive results, we remain connected to our communities and have continued to build our talent base. I’m excited that not only are we promoting from within, we are also bringing new talent and capabilities into the organization. We appreciate the partnership of our new ownership, OpCapita, and they remain committed to our growth.”

About maurices

maurices is a women’s specialty apparel retailer that celebrates feel good fashion for real life®. It’s committed to its service with style promise and offers affordable fashions that take women from workday to weekend and all of life’s adventures in between. With inclusive sizing from 0-24, maurices is famous for its versatile styles including key categories such as denim, dresses, tops and more. Established in 1931, maurices operates 930 stores in communities across North America and offers even more fashion at maurices.com. maurices is headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota.


© Business Wire 2019
