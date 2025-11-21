MBDA, a joint venture between Airbus (37.5%), BAE Systems (37.5%), and Leonardo (25%), has announced the signing of its first export contract with an unspecified Middle Eastern country to supply its Sky Warden anti-drone solution.

"This export contract signature marks a crucial milestone in our commitment to ensuring the security and sovereignty of our partners around the world," commented Lorenzo Mariani, Executive Group Sales and Business Development at MBDA.

Sky Warden is described by the European complex weapons systems provider as a complete, multi-layered system capable of protecting an area against all types of threats, from micro-drones to tactical drones, at distances of up to 8 kilometers.

This solution is built around a multi-sensor, multi-effector C2 command and control system, developed and enhanced by MBDA. It enables precise detection, identification, and classification of threats, notably leveraging artificial intelligence advancements.