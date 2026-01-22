The US group McCormick, which is known for its sauces and spices, forecasts FY 2026 profit that is below expectations, citing increased pressure on its margins. The company now expects EPS of between $3.05 and $3.13, versus $3.22 expected by analysts. The announcement, combined with a Q4 that came in slightly below forecasts, sent the stock down nearly 7% during trading.



The company said additional tariffs are expected to cost it about $50m this year. At the same time, inflation, raw material volatility and investments in industrial capacity and marketing are weighing on profitability. In the fourth quarter, McCormick posted earnings of 86 cents per share and a 3% rise in net sales to $1.85bn. However, gross margin fell by 120bp, despite 2% price increases and 1% volume growth in the consumer segment.



McCormick is continuing its international expansion, notably through the consolidation of McCormick de Mexico to bolster growth of the Cholula brand. The strategy broadens its global footprint but also increases its exposure to regulatory and tariff swings. The company is forecasting annual sales growth of between 12% and 16% at constant exchange rates, well above analysts' estimates. Still, heightened consumer price sensitivity remains a risk for McCormick, as its price increases are struggling to fully offset inflationary effects.