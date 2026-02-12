McDonald's yesterday posted better-than-expected Q4 results, supported by a strategy focused on perceived value and promotions that helped lift traffic despite cautious consumer spending. Net income reached $2.16bn, or $3.03 per share, up from $2.02bn a year earlier. Excluding one-off items, profit came to $3.12 per share, topping the $3.05 expected by LSEG. Revenue rose 10% to $7bn, versus $6.84bn expected.



Comparable sales rose 5.7%, above the 3.9% expected, according to StreetAccount. In the United States, they increased 6.8%, after a 1.4% decline a year earlier linked to an E. coli outbreak. McDonald's credited the momentum to campaigns such as the "Grinch" meal and the Monopoly promotion, as well as the relaunch of Extra Value Meals offering about a 15% discount. Chief Executive Chris Kempczinski underscored the importance of listening to customers to strengthen the brand's affordability credentials.



Internationally, nearly all markets posted growth. The company-operated markets division, including Germany and Australia, reported a 5.2% increase in comparable sales, while licensed markets rose 4.5%. While seen as a bellwether for broader consumer spending, McDonald's remains cautious about pressure on lower-income households. Over the past year, the stock is up just 4%, held back by concerns about demand and the potential impact of GLP-1 weight-loss treatments.