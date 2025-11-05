McDonald's reported quarterly results on Wednesday that fell short of expectations, although its same-store sales increased, reflecting a certain resilience in the face of economic pressures. However, this resilience allowed the stock to gain 1% in pre-market trading. Net income was $2.28bn, or $3.18 per share, while adjusted earnings were $3.22, below the expected $3.33. This decline is partly due to a higher effective tax rate. Revenue rose 3% y-o-y to $7.08bn, slightly below consensus.

LFL sales rose 3.6% globally, offsetting last year's decline over the same period. In the US, growth reached 2.4%, supported by an increase in the average basket size, despite a decline in patronage amongst low-income customers. To cater for this segment, McDonald's has relaunched low-priced products, including Snack Wraps ($3.99) and Extra Value Meals, which had been absent since the pre-Covid period.

Internationally, growth is more dynamic: +4.3% in operated markets (Canada, Australia) and +4.7% in licensed markets in development, where Japan is driving demand. CEO Chris Kempczinski praised the group's ability to generate sustainable growth despite the unfavorable environment, marked by inflation and increased competition in the fast food sector.