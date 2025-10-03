Jefferies maintains its 'buy' recommendation on McDonald's shares, along with its $360 target price, confident in the short-term outlook for the American fast-food giant.



The broker however reduces its same-store sales growth forecast for Q3 from 3% to 2.5% in the US, given the pricing measures of September 8, and anticipates EPS slightly below a "probably outdated" consensus.



Nevertheless, Jefferies expects underlying trends in traffic and same-store sales to improve starting in Q4 and continue throughout 2026, supported by drivers such as value-added meals.



In addition to the improving international outlook, we expect McDonald's to gain market share in a still challenging fast-food environment, the broker adds in its summary.