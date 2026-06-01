McDonald's has revealed a new strategy dubbed "McDonald's > NEXT" to bolster its leadership position in an environment marked by intensifying competition and increasingly price-conscious consumers. Presented at the global franchisees convention in Las Vegas, this plan succeeds "Accelerating the Arches," launched in 2020. It is built around four key pillars: restaurant modernization, enhanced product quality, innovation more closely aligned with customer expectations, and improved service delivery.

The group notably intends to accelerate the development of its offerings in high-growth categories such as chicken, beef, and beverages. McDonald's highlighted the steady rise in chicken consumption in the United States and aims to strengthen strategic ranges like the McCrispy. The brand also plans to increase product launches inspired by consumer preferences, following the success of the Grimace Shake and promotional campaigns tied to cultural events.



The strategy also includes the modernization of restaurants and operational tools to improve team efficiency. McDonald's is currently testing an automated ordering system called ARCHY in several US locations. Despite heightened competition from specialized chains, the group has recorded four consecutive quarters of comparable sales growth and will provide further financial details regarding this plan during its investor day scheduled for September.