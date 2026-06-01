The group notably intends to accelerate the development of its offerings in high-growth categories such as chicken, beef, and beverages. McDonald's highlighted the steady rise in chicken consumption in the United States and aims to strengthen strategic ranges like the McCrispy. The brand also plans to increase product launches inspired by consumer preferences, following the success of the Grimace Shake and promotional campaigns tied to cultural events.

The strategy also includes the modernization of restaurants and operational tools to improve team efficiency. McDonald's is currently testing an automated ordering system called ARCHY in several US locations. Despite heightened competition from specialized chains, the group has recorded four consecutive quarters of comparable sales growth and will provide further financial details regarding this plan during its investor day scheduled for September.