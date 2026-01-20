MedExpress Selects Quadient Impress

MedExpress, one of the leading online pharmacies in the United Kingdom, has deployed Quadient Impress, the French company's cloud-based document automation platform.

The platform enables the automation of all outgoing communications, from document creation to digital or postal delivery. It allows businesses to digitize manual tasks, gain complete visibility, and ensure regulatory compliance. Additionally, it helps reduce paper usage, contributing to lower costs, decreased carbon emissions, and the reallocation of resources to higher value-added activities.



Each month, up to one million letters are automatically generated and sent via the platform.